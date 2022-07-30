The Patriot & Lama Show - Episode 63 – The Great Reset

What is The Great Reset?

Is There a Difference Between Mans Reset and The Heavenly Father?

In Episode 63, The Patriot and The Lama Reveal the Truth Behind These Two Different Resets and How You and Your Family Can Position Yourself for It.

So, Make Sure to Share This Episode with Family & Friends as This Could Help Wake Them Up and Prepare Them Appropriately.

You Never Know Who You Can Help Change for Their Life for the Better by Sharing This Teaching; So, Go Ahead, Sow Some Good Seed, And Share It Now.

At The End of This Episode, We Will Answer Questions from The Live Audience.

Jimmie Schwinn (The Patriot) Is the Founder of My Patriots Network & Mastermind Webinars, and Master Lama Rasaji (The Lama) Is the Founder of Circle of Life.

🤝 Connect with Fellow Patriots for Free: https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com

🙌 Join the FREE Circle of Life Community: https://Rasaji.com