NEW WORLD SYSTEM -PART 2

Shared by Lucia on June 28/2022





Please share these videos with those around you. Many around us are unaware of how far this wicked system has already infiltrated our world. May this be a wake up call for all of us to repent and stay close to our Heavenly Father.





Link to NEW WORLD SYSTEM (NWS) -Part 1, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=32aGLKKl8fI&t=128s or https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/9b8a7a79-acff-44fd-8e31-3135ee107185



Link to DISASTER UPON DISASTER, BLOW AFTER BLOW, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hFviSIpQZ_E&t=17s



Link to A CONVERGENCE OF EVENTS, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pCobQpRv-co.



If you have a specific need, please do not hesitate to email me at [email protected]

For a copy of the written transcript, please refer to this link, https://444prophecynews.com/new-world-system-nws-part-2-my-hiding-place/.



If you've never heard about Jesus, please click on the link provided and it will take you to a video called, 'Who is Jesus?', https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1PXInXBCqFQ, where you can learn more about Him and how you can have a relationship with Him.

