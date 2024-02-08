Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Peter Thiel in 2012 on Data Analysis and Preventing Misinformation
channel image
Six Gun Cross
4 Subscribers
33 views
Published Yesterday

Back in 2012, Peter Thiel was already talking about using software to market goods to consumers.  Now people will get ads suited for them based on their search results and what they say in proximity to their phone.

 

He also talks about being in league with the government to help with data analysis.  The data would be used to help "prevent terrorism, conspiracy theories, and criminal activity".  What do we see today?

 

So another words, Peter Thiel, good buddy of Ted Cruz, helped set up the surveillance state and some warped version of capitalism.  He was talking with Niall Ferguson.

Keywords
policeconspiracysurveillancedatacensoship

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket