▪️Russian troops have again launched missile strikes against targets in several districts of Odesa.

Ukrainian air defence not only failed to repel the attack, but hit civilian objects, including Spaso-Preobrazhensky Cathedral .

▪️Ukrainian units used British Storm Shadow missiles to strike Crimean Peninsula.

In Oktyabr'skoye, an oil storage facility and an ammunition depot came under fire: there were no casualties.

▪️Near Kup'yans'k, Russian troops continue to expand the control zone near Lyman Pershyi.

In recent days, the enemy has been ejected from several strongholds in the areas of Masyutivka and Syn'kivka.

▪️To the north of Bakhmut, Ukrainian units made another attempt to break through the defence at Berkhivka.

Russian units repelled the attack, destroying several units of enemy armored vehicles.

▪️On the southern flank of Bakhmut defence, Russian troops continue to repel AFU assault groups attacks at Klishchiivka.

Artillery strikes are delivered on the enemy, which does not allow him to establish full control over the heights near the settlement.

▪️Ukrainian units continue to conduct indiscriminate shelling of settlements in Donbass.

Residential buildings and infrastructure facilities were damaged in Donetsk: two people were killed, at least four more were wounded.

▪️In Zaporizhzhia direction, the Ukrainian command continues to continuously direct forces to storm Robotyne.

Russian units are fending off all enemy attacks, holding the front line one and a half kilometers from the village.

Source @rybar



