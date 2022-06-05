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The Dangers Of Riches
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50 views • June 05, 2022
Matthew 25:40
King James Version
40 And the King shall answer and say unto them, Verily I say unto you, Inasmuch as ye have done it unto one of the least of these my brethren, ye have done it unto me.
1 Timothy 6:10
King James Version
10 For the love of money is the root of all evil: which while some coveted after, they have erred from the faith, and pierced themselves through with many sorrows.
Mark 10:25
King James Version
25 It is easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle, than for a rich man to enter into the kingdom of God.
Mark 10:21 kJV
“Then Jesus beholding him loved him, and said unto him, One thing thou lackest: go thy way, sell whatsoever thou hast, and give to the poor, and thou shalt have treasure in heaven: and come, take up the cross, and follow me.”
King James Version
40 And the King shall answer and say unto them, Verily I say unto you, Inasmuch as ye have done it unto one of the least of these my brethren, ye have done it unto me.
1 Timothy 6:10
King James Version
10 For the love of money is the root of all evil: which while some coveted after, they have erred from the faith, and pierced themselves through with many sorrows.
Mark 10:25
King James Version
25 It is easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle, than for a rich man to enter into the kingdom of God.
Mark 10:21 kJV
“Then Jesus beholding him loved him, and said unto him, One thing thou lackest: go thy way, sell whatsoever thou hast, and give to the poor, and thou shalt have treasure in heaven: and come, take up the cross, and follow me.”
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