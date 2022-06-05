The Dangers Of Riches

Matthew 25:40

King James Version

40 And the King shall answer and say unto them, Verily I say unto you, Inasmuch as ye have done it unto one of the least of these my brethren, ye have done it unto me.



1 Timothy 6:10

King James Version

10 For the love of money is the root of all evil: which while some coveted after, they have erred from the faith, and pierced themselves through with many sorrows.



Mark 10:25

King James Version

25 It is easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle, than for a rich man to enter into the kingdom of God.



Mark 10:21 kJV

“Then Jesus beholding him loved him, and said unto him, One thing thou lackest: go thy way, sell whatsoever thou hast, and give to the poor, and thou shalt have treasure in heaven: and come, take up the cross, and follow me.”