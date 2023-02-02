The Vaccinated Are Getting AIDS: Deaths In Germany Surge 276% As Immunocompromised Drop Dead

Vaxxed Germans are waking up to the fact they are immunocompromised and now have AIDS.

Dr. Judy Mikovits is back to discuss how Covid-19 was a premeditated murder scheme.

Covid is a man-made genetic sequence and a weapon of biowarfare.

The Covid-19 bioweapon was humanized in mice through “directed evolution” to cause it to kill and spread more efficiently.

The human race was primed to test positive for Covid-19 through bioengineered polio vaccines backed by Bill Gates!

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