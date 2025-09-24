JoeUntamed | Guest Ty Smith | ICE SHOOTING, RUSSIA PAPER TIGER, OCT 7 | 9.24.25

Today, we confront the urgent issues facing our nation—from targeted attacks on ICE agents to rising political violence—and explore the path forward with expert insight. Recent events in Dallas, Texas, have underscored the real-world consequences of anti-ICE rhetoric, as agents face threats while defending our communities. We’ll break down the latest developments, including statements from DHS, FBI, and elected officials, and examine how political discourse can either protect or imperil American lives.

Our featured guest is Ty Smith, retired U.S. Navy SEAL, tech founder, and leadership expert. With 20 years of experience leading high-stakes missions, an MBA and PhD, and founder of Hiro Consulting, Ty brings a unique perspective on leadership, resilience, and accountability. He will share his military and entrepreneurial insights, discuss how to restore trust in institutions, the role of faith and community in healing a divided nation, and how combat-tested leadership strategies can be applied to civilian organizations to strengthen teamwork and decision-making under pressure.

We’ll also cover international developments, including updates on the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the fallout from October 7 in Israel and Palestine, providing a global context to today’s security challenges. From breaking news to strategic analysis, this episode delivers critical insight on leadership, public safety, and national security, equipping viewers with the knowledge to understand and act in these turbulent times.





