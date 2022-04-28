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4-28-2022 What's up with California?
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80 views • April 28, 2022
Episode 51
Such a beautiful state, with an image and economy ruined by the powerful minority. Why does so much that is wrong currently have ties back to Californian politicians, celebs, silicone valley? My gut tells me a majority of the Californian people do not want things to be this way. Is California actually a conservative state? I feel like we are about to find out...
Watch last night's X22 report here:
https://x22report.com/c-comes-before-d-the-next-phase-will-bring-justice-buckle-up-ep-2761/
Such a beautiful state, with an image and economy ruined by the powerful minority. Why does so much that is wrong currently have ties back to Californian politicians, celebs, silicone valley? My gut tells me a majority of the Californian people do not want things to be this way. Is California actually a conservative state? I feel like we are about to find out...
Watch last night's X22 report here:
https://x22report.com/c-comes-before-d-the-next-phase-will-bring-justice-buckle-up-ep-2761/
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