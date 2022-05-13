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Ezekiel 36 - Blessing and Renewal of Israel
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11 views • May 13, 2022
This chapter presents the prerequisite regeneration which Israel must experience before they can nationally enter into the promised blessings. This chapter must be understood to speak of a literal Israel, a literal land, and a literal regeneration, leading to a literal kingdom under Messiah.
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