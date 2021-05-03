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Chad: Years of conflict crippling the economy
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50 views • May 03, 2021
Nearly a decade of Boko Haram attacks and a rebellion in the north have left Chad’s economy in ruins and business with its biggest regional trading partner, Nigeria, effectively halted.
The discovery of oil in 2003 was hailed by the government as a new dawn, but oil prices crashed in 2020 due to COVID-19.
Trade is not the only thing that has been crippled, most hotels in the capital operate either well below capacity or have shut down.
Economists say any recovery will depend on how fast the country ends the rebellion and achieves political stability.
The discovery of oil in 2003 was hailed by the government as a new dawn, but oil prices crashed in 2020 due to COVID-19.
Trade is not the only thing that has been crippled, most hotels in the capital operate either well below capacity or have shut down.
Economists say any recovery will depend on how fast the country ends the rebellion and achieves political stability.
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