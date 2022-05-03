Dr Jennifer Daniels - Simple Cures Abound on OneRadioNetwork with Patrick Timpone (10.24.17)

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-Probiotics gained ascendancy with onset of clean eating. They were classically provided by animal products and exposure to dirt. Probiotic bacteria live in animal tissue.

-Deficiencies incurred with a vegan diet. Dr. Daniels experienced failing health after being a vegan for 25 years.

-Carole is taking Vitality Capsules, getting occasional loose stools and seeing the undigested food particles, mostly the skins of tomatoes and peppers.

-First half of large intestine reabsorbs enzymes and they go back to the stomach. Colonics more than once a week deplete these enzymes. Enemas are different and don’t deplete enzymes – they empty the last 1/5 of the colon, where reabsorbtion of nutrients isn’t happening. Polyps store toxins, just like skin tags. Polyps indicate flow of waste through intestines is not brisk enough.

-Danny asks for a recommendation for a distance-learning natural health school? Most are tied to supplement companies. Dr. Daniels has put together a course, available on her website, called the Home Health Healer course.

-Does she have any experience with Vitamin B17 (laetrile)? Take 6 apricot pits a day. B17 was in the Hoxsey formula.

-Martin has a high glucose level of 18.8. Is there a home test for hemoglobin? Take thumb of one hand and press down on index nail of other hand. Should turn white then promptly red again after releasing pressure. Look at how much water you’re drinking. Recommend 1 liter per 60 pounds. Add 2 tsp salt per liter, glucose will drop. -Standard of care for high blood pressure is a low salt diet, but it makes you more prone to diabetes. Water pills take away minerals. Add water and salt back. Sodium in blood joins with the sugar and brings it into the cells. Drinking water dilutes the blood volume, which will then drop the blood sugar. Low salt diet makes it worse, will raise blood sugar. Getting diabetes follows on from high blood pressure, because of following the low salt recommendation.

-Dr. Daniels served on a Chippewa reservation in Wisconsin, a representative of the US government program of cultural obliteration.

-Sauna with the head out is best. Can get the body hotter without heating up the brain.

-For a kid with a fever 103 or below, give water to drink, induce a bowel movement, give activated charcoal.

-Ginette asks about ringworm on her left hand. Do coffee enemas aggravate hemorrhoids? Has had 2 banding procedures.

-Pea sized cyst of Bartholin gland – the labia of the vagina. -Benefit of movement such as rebounding, walking up and down steep hills.

-How relevant is a PSA reading? It’s totally irrelevant. Doesn’t mean cancer.

-Tammy asks for remedies for problems with two seniors: torn rotator cuff, hip socket clicking with pain when walking. Torn rotator cuff could be from trauma, but this person’s immune system is probably not repairing the body quickly enough. Need to eat gelatin to fix it – 1/4 cup a day. The body is weakening at all the joints, letting them fail one at a time.

-Can you use beef instead of pork? Cow parts are outlawed for sale in the US. Need to buy or have a cow yourself. Cow leg has a lot of collagen. In other countries, can get cross-cut leg bone.

-What to do to prepare for cold and flu season?

-Leeks are a great prebiotic, which feed the probiotic bacteria.

-A 61 year old lady has low estrogen, progesterone, testosterone. Doctor wants to put her on bioidentical hormones. She’s not eating enough cholesterol in her diet.

-Doctor wants to remove son’s adenoids so he can breathe better. He has swollen tissue in his nasal passages. Stop dairy. Increase BMs. Get rid of all processed food, anything with chemicals added.

-Does she recommend Vitamin C to bowel tolerance? -You can change your constitution. Don’t have to stay weak.

-Jacquie asks about taking out the appendix because it is inflamed. What can you do at home for an inflammed appendix? What’s really going on?

-Vanessa asks about stem cell treatments.

-The kingpin lion takes the liver first. Lions don’t cook the liver, why do we need to? Lions have a short intestinal tract, also they don’t live as long as us. We cook it because we don’t want the ill effects of the parasites.

-Is there any way to shrink an enlarged prostate?

-Can turpentine help with toenail fungi topically?

-What would be a good way to pony up on gelatin? Dilute it. It can cause constipation – dilute 1/4 to 1 cup to a quart of water. Add sweetener and lemon juice. Or eat pig ear and ham hock.





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