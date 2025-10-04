St pete police Harassing the Homeless people ~ Homeless Outreach out of town ~

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this journalism I ask questions as to the police new behavior, and whether the conspiracy I heard from other associates are true. Are they getting ready to try and illegally scare the homeless out of town upon the new buildings being finished. Frankly, I don't think so, they have built a great many condos in the past twelve years of my being in Florida, and the homelessness just seems to get worse with every addition of a new condo.
