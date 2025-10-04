BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
St pete police Harassing the Homeless people ~ Homeless Outreach out of town ~
TheProphet-Barnebus
TheProphet-Barnebus
20 followers
37 views • 22 hours ago

In this journalism I ask questions as to the police new behavior, and whether the conspiracy I heard from other associates are true. Are they getting ready to try and illegally scare the homeless out of town upon the new buildings being finished. Frankly, I don't think so, they have built a great many condos in the past twelve years of my being in Florida, and the homelessness just seems to get worse with every addition of a new condo.


References:

- St. Pete Police Help Homeless With Food, Shelter & Medical Care | WFLA News

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EayJc0F4Mx4

- St. Pete cracks down on homeless

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KPkWPULiM9c

- St petersburg Florida police * Homeless Florida man paralyzed and legs amputated due to police

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z1Apd1i0ZLc&pp=ygUjc3QuIHBldGUgcG9saWNlIGhhcmFzcyB0aGUgaG9tZWxlc3M%3D


