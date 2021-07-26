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OOPS! Pfizer is Too Big to Nail! - Archived Footage from CNN -of Pfizer's last Pharmaceutical Fraud
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351 views • July 26, 2021
OOPS! Pfizer is Too Big to Nail! - Archived Footage from CNN -of Pfizer's last Pharmaceutical Fraud
What a short memory we seem to have...
What happened to investigative journalism, it is no more and the people posing as anchors should be ashamed of what they are doing. Do people honestly think Pfizer has suddenly become honest? Even Goldman Sachs said there's no money in health.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/BkmxyykTG0Pi/
https://odysee.com/@HighImpactFlix:ca/oops!-old-archived-video-cnn-exposes:8?r=kUgLqNPZJDSnBnmB2vKLhQHqs7by6uKK
What a short memory we seem to have...
What happened to investigative journalism, it is no more and the people posing as anchors should be ashamed of what they are doing. Do people honestly think Pfizer has suddenly become honest? Even Goldman Sachs said there's no money in health.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/BkmxyykTG0Pi/
https://odysee.com/@HighImpactFlix:ca/oops!-old-archived-video-cnn-exposes:8?r=kUgLqNPZJDSnBnmB2vKLhQHqs7by6uKK
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