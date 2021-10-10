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A Candid Discussion With Canadian Physician (Dr. Charles Hoffe)
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31 views • October 10, 2021
https://www.bitchute.com/video/FQYLEHyD9ng4/
Canadian physician Dr. Charles Hoffe shares shocking facts that counter the government narrative during this important Q&A session. He talks specifically about the vaccine injuries he has witnessed in his BC practice. He shares details of how the vaccine perpetuates injuries in the body, and details the type of injuries expected. D-Dimer tests are showing 50% of post-vaccine patients with new blood clots. Autopsies are showing unprecedented blood clots throughout the bodies of vaccine victims. Hoffe reports on the spike of cancer diagnoses in vaccinated patients. Almost one in a hundred young men are experiencing heart damage. Hoffe speaks with authority and experience on the tremendous effectiveness of early Covid treatment.
Canadian physician Dr. Charles Hoffe shares shocking facts that counter the government narrative during this important Q&A session. He talks specifically about the vaccine injuries he has witnessed in his BC practice. He shares details of how the vaccine perpetuates injuries in the body, and details the type of injuries expected. D-Dimer tests are showing 50% of post-vaccine patients with new blood clots. Autopsies are showing unprecedented blood clots throughout the bodies of vaccine victims. Hoffe reports on the spike of cancer diagnoses in vaccinated patients. Almost one in a hundred young men are experiencing heart damage. Hoffe speaks with authority and experience on the tremendous effectiveness of early Covid treatment.
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