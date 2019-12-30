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WHAT IS HEAVEN LIKE? - OUR FUTURE HOME
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11 views • December 30, 2019
We give our heartfelt thanks to Pastor Andrew and his lovely wife Niki for their devotion and faithfulness over the last ten years to us here at Calvary Melbourne Australia. Join us in thanking the Lord for sending them to us at the end of this sermon. Pastor Andrew preaches today on Philippians 3:20-21 and describes our future home. Our dwelling place will be in heaven and therefore it is important to know, what heaven looks like.
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