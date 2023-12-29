Russian Assault on Ukrainian positions in the Kupyansk Front - TCB

Russian assault on Ukrainian positions in, on the Kupyansk front.
Storming enemy strongholds by fighters of the "Western" group of troops under the cover of tanks and infantry fighting vehicles. Kupyansk direction.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.