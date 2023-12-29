Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Russian Assault on Ukrainian positions in the Kupyansk Front - TCB
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
988 Subscribers
126 views
Published Yesterday

Russian assault on Ukrainian positions in, on the Kupyansk front.

Storming enemy strongholds by fighters of the "Western" group of troops under the cover of tanks and infantry fighting vehicles. Kupyansk direction.

Keywords
russiaukrainesmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket