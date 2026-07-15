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The Bible is About Aliens – Video #338
thefreedomarticles
thefreedomarticles
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The Bible is about the creation of humanity by a nonhuman force, as Italian biblical translator, author and researcher Mauro Biglino reveals through decades of research. Are the Elohim our real creators? Are they extraterrestrial or even interdimensional? Do they have an evil agenda for mankind?

Shownotes:

https://x.com/TheProjectUnity/status/2068804804919587113

https://www.bitchute.com/video/ALvwM6T0yfTL

https://thefreedomarticles.com/downloads/the-cult-of-the-chosen-ones-ebook/

*****

Makia Freeman is the editor of alternative media / independent news site The Freedom Articles. He is author of the books The Cult of the Chosen Ones, Break Your Chains and The International Satanic Network Exposed, the book series Controversial Truths Revealed (Cancer: The Lies, the Truth and the Solutions and 40 Incredible Real Life Alien Abductee and Contactee Experiences) and lead researcher at ToolsForFreedom.com. Makia is on Rumble, BitChute, Odysee, Brighteon, Substack and YouTube.

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biblealiensmelchizedekarchonselohimmauro biglinoet visitation
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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