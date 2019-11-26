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The Brothers Grimm - The mouse the bird and the sausage
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5 views • November 26, 2019
This short tale is an example of the human condition that impacts us as a species, whether we want to admit it or not. Jacob and Wilhelm Grimm, German authors of the nineteenth century, famous for their 'Folk Tales' among other works.
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