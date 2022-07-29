Ukraine's Strike of Their Soldiers at Yelenovka POW Isolation Ward - Aims at Intimidating Ukrainian Soldiers - 072922

Strike on Yelenovka isolation ward aims at intimidating Ukrainian soldiers





◾️Russian officials name the strike a blatant provocation





◾️The Ukrainian armed forces' strike on the detention facility in Yelenovka is a blatant provocation aimed at intimidating the Ukrainian military, the Russian Ministry of Defense says.





◾️The ministry added that the strike is conducted to prevent the Ukrainian soldiers from surrendering. An investigation into the attack is underway.





◾️Today, the Ukrainian armed forces opened fire on the barracks of the Yelenovka penal colony, where the Azov prisoners are held, killing 40 people and injuring 130 more. As the services are removing the rubble, the number of victims may increase. Presumably, the shelling was carried out using American HIMARS weapons.