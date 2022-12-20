'The CCP Leadership Wants To Be God, so They Have To Dethrone Every Other God'

https://gnews.org/articles/605959
摘要：【AMFEST 2022】12/18/2022 Mike Herbster, leader of a Christian organization in Louisiana: If the CCP leadership wants to make themselves their own God, they have to dethrone every other god. We need to get back to God.
