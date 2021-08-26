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CDC FRAUD. Interview video they didn't want you to see. Checkout Full UNCUT video ABC World News conducted with Journalist and film director Del Bigtree. Find out what ABC didn't want you to hear.
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443 views • August 26, 2021
This is the full UNCUT video interview that ABC World News conducted on May 27, 2016 with Journalist and film director, Del Bigtree concerning the documentary “VAXXED FROM COVERUP TO CATASTROPHE.” From a 10-minute interview with Mr. Bigtree, ABC News used only a five second clip. So find out what else they didn't want you to hear in the full UNCUT video.
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