Maria Zee Interviews Karen Kingston...

Former Pfizer employee and Biotech analyst discusses various
technological patents, Covid injections, cell phones, One World Order,
the Internet of Things, the Internet of Bodies, digital slavery,
biotechnology, surveillance, graphene oxide, hydrogel - A GREAT OVERALL
INTAKE OF WHAT'S GOING ON in the world at present and the dangers we're
faced with.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.