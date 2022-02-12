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GOP senators say Biden policies are spurring spike in inflation
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20 views • February 12, 2022
In reaction to Thursday's inflation numbers, GOP senators told One America News that Biden administration policies have contributed to the highest inflation rate America has seen in some 40-years. One America's John Hines has more from Capitol Hill.
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