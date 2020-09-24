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The Case for Militias & Proper Gun Carry
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71 views • September 24, 2020
As civil unrest spreads, the wisdom of the militia (call it something else if you’re afraid to use the term) stands the test of time for community safety. And, training can keep you from making some dangerously silly firearm mistakes.
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