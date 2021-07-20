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VACCINATED ARE DYING, GOVERNMENT IS LYING & WE ARE SUING THEM ALL W/ THOMAS RENZ (1OF2)
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61 views • July 20, 2021
Attorney Thomas Renz is the lead Attorney in several major cases brought in Ohio, New Mexico, Maine, and Nationally against the CDC and DHHS regarding the COVID-19 lockdowns, mask mandates, business closures, false PCR data, fraudulent death numbers and more. Attorney Thomas Renz works with and represents America's Frontline Doctors, Make Americans Free Again, and Ohio Stands Up. They are standing up against the tyranny and are not standing down. We must help them fight. You can learn more at https://renzlaw.godaddysites.com/
Source: Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers
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Source: Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers
See exclusives on SarahWestall.TV or on Ebener (My Truth Platform - also get free eBooks & coupons)! Sign up at SarahWestall.com/Subscribe
Support this channel by supporting my affiliates. Get Immunity super boosting C60 gel caps, Tetrogen fat fighting, and more at https://SarahWestall.com/Shop
Censorship is serious. To stay informed of all the latest episodes, sign up for my weekly newsletter @ http://SarahWestall.com/subscribe
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