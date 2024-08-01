Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️The units of the Sever Group of Forces have engaged manpower and hardware of 42nd mechanised, 92nd assault brigades of the AFU, 112nd and 127th territorial defence brigades close to Porozok (Sumy region), Liptsy, Staritsa, and Volchansk (Kharkov region).

Two counter-attacks by assault detachments of the AFU 57th Motorised Infantry Brigade and the 36th Marine Brigade have been repelled.

The AFU losses were up to 280 Ukrainian troops, three motor vehicles, one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, and one 122-mm D-30 howitzer.

▫️Zapad Group of Forces have improved the situation along the front line and defeated 14th, 63rd, 115th, 116th mechanised, 3rd assault brigs of the AFU, the 107th Territorial Def Brig, and the 12th Azov Brig near Kupyansk, Sinkovka (Kharkov reg), Nadiya, Makeyevka (LPR), Krasny Liman (DPR), and Serebryansky forestry.

Two counter-attacks by assault detachments of the 117th Territorial Def Brig have been repelled.

AFU losses up to 535 UKR troops, one tank, one U.S.-made HMMWV armoured fighting vehicle, and six motor vehics.

In the course of counter-battery warfare, one Grad MLRS combat vehic, one U.S.-made 155-mm M198 howitzer, one 152-mm Msta-B howi, one 122-mm D-30 howitzer, and one UK-made 105-mm L-119 gun have been eliminated.

Khortitsa-M and Bukovel-AD electronic warfare stations and two field ammo depots have been destroyed.

▫️Yug GOFs have taken more advantageous lines and positions, inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of 23rd, 24th, 28th, 33rd mech'd, 144th infantry, 79th air assault brigs of the AFU, and the 116th Territorial Defence Brig near Novy, Chasov Yar, Annovka, Elizavetovka, Katerinovka, and Konstantinovka (DPR).

One counter-attack launched the AFU 5th Assault Brigade has been repelled.

The enemy losses were up to 570 Ukrainian troops and two motor vehicles.

In the course of counter-battery warfare, Russian troops have hit one U.S.-made M270 MLRS multiple-launcher, one U.S.-made 155-mm Paladin self-propelled artillery system, two U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzers, one 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, three 152-mm D-20 howitzers, three 122-mm D-30 howitzers, and one 105-mm U.S.-made L-119 howitzer.

In addition, two Nota electronic warfare stations and five field ammunition depots have been destroyed

▫️Tsentr GOFs have improved the tactical situation and defeated 31st, 32nd mech'd, 1st tank brigs of the AFU, 109th and 111st territorial defence brigs close to Toretsk, Novogorodskoye, Rozovka, Kalinovo, and Vozdvizhenka (DPR).

10 counter-attacks by assault detachments of 47th, 53rd, 100th, 110th, 151st mech'd, 68th jaeger, 25th air assault brigs, the 95th Air Assault Brig of the AFU and the Lut Assault Brig of the Natl Police of UKR have been repelled.

AFU losses up to 365 UKR troops, two pickup trucks, and one 152-mm Msta-B howitzer.

▫️Vostok GOFs have improved the situation along the front line and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of AFU 72nd mech'd, 58th motor'd infantry brigs, 116th territorial defence and 21st natl guard brigs close to Vodyanoye, Zolotaya Niva, and Storozhevoye (DPR).

AFU losses up to 125 UKR troops, 7 motor vehics, one 152-mm D-20 gun, one 122-mm D-30 howitzer, one UK-made 105-mm L-119 gun, and one Bukovel-AD electronic warfare station.

▫️Units of the Dnepr GOFs have engaged formations of AFU 117th mech'd, 128th mountain assault brigs, 121st and 124th territorial defence brigs near Orekhov, Pyatikhatki (Zaporozhye reg), Oskorovka, Tokarevka, and Antonovka (Kherson reg).

The AFU losses were up to 90 Ukrainian troops, five motor vehicles, one U.S.-made M777 howitzer, and one field ammunition depot.

▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have engaged three U.S.-made Patriot SAM system launchers, one UAV command post, railroad echelons with manpower and ammunition as well as clusters of enemy manpower and military hardware in 147 areas.

▫️Air defence facilities have shot down one U.S.-made ATACMS operational-tactical missile, 14 U.S.-made HIMARS projectiles, and 61 U.S.-made HIMARS unmanned aerial vehicles.

?In total, 631 airplanes and 278 helicopters, 28,795 unmanned aerial vehicles, 559 air defence missile systems, 16,734 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,395 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 12,666 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 24,250 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.



