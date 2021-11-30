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Matthew 24 and the Seals of Revelation (part 2)
Brenda Weltner
Brenda Weltner
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11 views • November 30, 2021
Many Bible scholars have noted a similarity between the 'birth pangs' described by Jesus in Matthew 24 and the Seals of Revelation 6. We'll take a deep dive into the prophetic evidence we find in Matthew, Daniel and Revelation.

Show Notes: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1a_3OB9j_kvVoVjHs2HGunU5ewPJLboQs/view?usp=sharing (Subject to revision!)

Playlist: Israel, 70 Weeks of Daniel and the 'Fig Tree' Generation

Popular Videos:

The Week Before the Rapture: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KVnAdb1f990&;list=PLTxyhlH52QW93rWRRT7Dls0uPyWEx8Wa4

What is the Tribulation?: https://youtu.be/FE1bxxeNXjs

What is the Rapture? The Day of the Lord? The Coming of Christ?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CyFxF3tWTb0&;list=PLTxyhlH52QW8monsOv1OqQTGOVG_Zf48e

Temples of God series: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n5pEj2Uag8E&;list=PLTxyhlH52QW_L6rXE51DBW1MJMDRiN-mV

The Harlot series : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N67OsPC5CTQ&;list=PLTxyhlH52QW8BZGqGDRWgO_ICx_Jbbfpg

Glorified Believers: The ‘Stars’ in Jesus’ Hand: https://youtu.be/p9thbOcJfUc

Kept from the Hour of Trial/6th Trumpet: https://youtu.be/hwoapDAMbns

Obtaining the Inheritance: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BnEWM50YGTo&;list=PLTxyhlH52QW_arXd1iOiKQce8ZJmecgTt

Daniel’s 70th Week: https://youtu.be/k0kRDpQ3y-w

Download your copy of the timelines, and how I arrived at all this....from the book of Revelation...it's all FREE!

Timeline Template Book (FREE PDF!!): https://drive.google.com/file/d/1c06Geq8dzBLocIQmX8-I63aDhKaeETSB/view?usp=sharing

Timeline Template in Portuguese: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1L-6PmtFuypXleKYOUgrrkonFIySYJPlH/view?usp=sharing

A Kingdom of Priests (Kindle, FREE):
https://tinyurl.com/AKingdomOfPriestsKindle

Smashwords eBooks (FREE):
https://tinyurl.com/BrendaWeltnerSmashwords

French translation of “A Kingdom of Priests”: Un Royaume de Pretres,
https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/1042422

French Kindle Version: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08HSWS6HV

Spanish translation of “A Kingdom of Priests”: “Un Reino de Sacerdotes: Las Historias del Apocalipsis”: https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/1036981

Dutch translation of “A Kingdom of Priests” :
https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/1036977

Portuguese translation of “A Kingdom of Priests”: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1-UR6h7k8gf28-uadBzLeG-UKf158fcbQ/view?usp=sharing
Keywords
raptureend timesrevelationeschatologybrenda weltner
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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