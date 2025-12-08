Trump's Red Line

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Qatar’s Prime Minister Reacts To President Trump’s Move Against Bibi
* No American president has ever sided with an Arab state over Israel until Donald Trump forced Bibi to apologize to Qatar.
* A reaction from Qatar’s PM, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 7 December 2025
https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-qatar-pm