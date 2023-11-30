Create New Account
Prick #5 By Stephen Colbert
Tami's Topics Of The Week
Published 16 hours ago

A couple of years ago, Stephen Colbert got paid handsomely by Pfizer to shill for them with stupid songs like this remake of Lou Bega's "Mambo #5". He effectively sold his soul to Pfizer for a handful of shekels. We see how well that turned out for him. This is my ode to Mr. Colbert. 

Keywords
vaccineshillstephen colbertshillingpfizershekelsruptured appendix

