God Gives Most Abundantly At Peak Of Fatigue – Seeing The Future Using Bible History (08 of 26)

I've heard many Christians say the command to let the land rest every
seventh year is for agricultural purposes. God knows that in order for
the land to be productive, you need to give it a year of rest. I'd like
to suggest that idea is completely false. Guess what happens during the
sixth year when the land has been tilled and worked for six long
years... what does it do? In its greatest state of fatigue it produces
twice as much! This is not an agricultural issue at all; it has nothing
to do with agriculture except that God is dealing with an agriculturally
dependent nation.
