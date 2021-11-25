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World Champion Motocross Racer Collapses During Press Conference
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2211 views • November 25, 2021
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World Champion Motocross Racer COLLAPSES while giving a press statement!
https://twitter.com/i/status/1463779732860846081
17 year old Pedro Acosta, ‘Moto3’ World Champion, COLLAPSES while giving a press statement! The healthy and sporty young man collapsed suddenly and fell to the ground, to the desperation of the President of Murcia, Fernando Lopez Miras. Never before in history.
World Champion Motocross Racer COLLAPSES while giving a press statement!
https://twitter.com/i/status/1463779732860846081
17 year old Pedro Acosta, ‘Moto3’ World Champion, COLLAPSES while giving a press statement! The healthy and sporty young man collapsed suddenly and fell to the ground, to the desperation of the President of Murcia, Fernando Lopez Miras. Never before in history.
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