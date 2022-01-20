Christ Follower Andrea Haynes Flees From Her Lesbian Lifestyle

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TAKEAWAYS
Outside influences greatly impact a child if their home life is unsettled
The fraudulent glamorous hooks used to draw teens into homosexuality
Finding freedom from sexual sin is possible through Jesus Christ
How our failures and past struggles can be used to help others searching for truth
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
LGBT Push On Kids: https://bit.ly/LGBTCARTOONS
Gender & Sexuality Teaching Pt. 1: https://bit.ly/CROSSINGSPT1
Gender & Sexuality Teaching Pt. 2: https://bit.ly/CROSSINGSPT2
Gender & Sexuality Teaching Pt. 3: https://bit.ly/CROSSINGSPT3
Gender & Sexuality Teaching Pt. 4: https://bit.ly/CROSSINGSPT4
First Stone Ministries: https://www.firststone.org/
Donate to First Stone Ministries: https://app.easytithe.com/app/giving/fsm
In His Image Documentary: https://inhisimage.movie/
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Podcast: https://bit.ly/CCMpodcast
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
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