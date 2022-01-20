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Christ Follower Andrea Haynes Flees From Her Lesbian Lifestyle
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122 views • January 20, 2022
Andrea Haynes became a cheerleader for a professional women’s football team at just thirteen years of age. However, during the first week of practice, she learned that many of her new friends were lesbians. Living in a single-parent home, with a significant lack of parental guidance, Andrea soon found herself doing drugs, smoking, and going to gay clubs. Several weeks after joining the squad, she started dating another woman who was in her early twenties and even though her conscience told her it was wrong, she didn’t know how to escape. Twelve years later, Andrea gave her life to the Lord, left homosexuality, and today joyfully shares her testimony to anyone who has a listening ear.


TAKEAWAYS

Outside influences greatly impact a child if their home life is unsettled

The fraudulent glamorous hooks used to draw teens into homosexuality

Finding freedom from sexual sin is possible through Jesus Christ

How our failures and past struggles can be used to help others searching for truth


🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
LGBT Push On Kids: https://bit.ly/LGBTCARTOONS
Gender & Sexuality Teaching Pt. 1: https://bit.ly/CROSSINGSPT1
Gender & Sexuality Teaching Pt. 2: https://bit.ly/CROSSINGSPT2
Gender & Sexuality Teaching Pt. 3: https://bit.ly/CROSSINGSPT3
Gender & Sexuality Teaching Pt. 4: https://bit.ly/CROSSINGSPT4
First Stone Ministries: https://www.firststone.org/
Donate to First Stone Ministries: https://app.easytithe.com/app/giving/fsm
In His Image Documentary: https://inhisimage.movie/

🔗 CONNECT WITH ANDREA HAYNES
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/andrea.haynes.7
Parler: https://parler.com/user/AndiHaynes

📺 OTHER PLACES TO CATCH THE SHOW
FreedomProject Media: https://bit.ly/CCMFPM
BEK TV: https://bit.ly/BEKTVCCM
Israel TV Network: https://bit.ly/ITVNCCM
LiftableTV: https://liftable.tv/ccmom/
Podcast: https://bit.ly/CCMpodcast

🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
Website: https://counterculturemom.com/
FREE Parent Media Guide: http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM
Save America Newsletter: http://bit.ly/Save_America
Check Out Our Store: https://counterculturemom.com/store/
Instagram: https://bit.ly/IGCCM
Facebook: http://bit.ly/CCMFBgroup

📲 DOWNLOAD THE COUNTER CULTURE MOM APP
http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM

💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
Donor Impact Report: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021
Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

🎤 BOOK TINA TO SPEAK
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Keywords
drugsgaylesbianhomosexualitysmokingtina griffincounter culture momthe counter culture mom showandrea haynesgay clubs
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