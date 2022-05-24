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GOVT. CARES SO MUCH ABOUT OUR HEALTH: ILLEGALS CAN WORK WITH NO VACCINES AT APT. COMPLEXES
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10 views • May 24, 2022
THE GOVERNMENT AND BIG CORPS. ARE FORCING/COERCING HEALTHY US CITIZENS TO BE INJECTED WITH EXPERIMENTAL, GENE ALTERING CHEMICAL SHOTS.
They claim these are "vaccines" that are "safe & effective" and to protect public health. Even though these big pharma jabs have now killed/maimed thousands of Americans.
The record numbers of illegal aliens crossing our border and quickly employed at apt. complexes and nursing homes(with taxpayer subsidies)don't have to take any of the new injections and don't even get tested for TB(epidemic in latin america).
If you still don't recognize the deadly, criminal hypocrisy now being perpetrated by govt. "public health" depts, CDC, FDA etc. and big business executives you qualify as a dumbed down sheeple.
We now know the Pfizer, Moderna, JJ injections are high tech bioweapons that erase natural immunity to the 3rd world diseases the kind and loving illegal aliens are bringing in.
This may result in the biggest criminal genocide in human history.
NOTE: I ADVISE KEEP YOUR RELATIVES OUT OF NURSING HOMES BECAUSE BILL GATES AND HIS EUGENICS CREW WANTS THE OLD FOLKS DEAD. IF NOT POSSIBLE, CHECK THE HOMES FOR ILLEGAL ALIEN WORKERS AND DEMAND THEY BE FIRED OR AT MINIMUM TESTED AND GOTTEN THEIR TB, MALARIA SHOTS ETC.
____________________________
HAD ENOUGH OF OPEN BORDERS AND THE SCAMDEMIC!?!
Subscribe, share and follow on GAB for
"Groundbreaking news & analysis countering the globalist insurgency."
SUBSCRIBE HERE AND FOLLOW ON GAB FOR MAJOR BREAKING NEWS ON THE 5G TOWERS AND PHARMA INJECTIONS!!!
I appreciate $$ contributions from supporters, viewers; so I can continue my real news and analysis defending the freedoms of loyal US citizens not illegal invaders and domestic collaborator terrorists like Senor Mayorkas.
Email your name, city, state, $$ pledge for payment instructions.
To: [email protected]
$500 VIP subscribers can have a report done on a topic they requesr(as long as it agrees with US patriot values)and have their businesses mentioned on video and listed by me as VIP sponsors on posted reports.
More $$ means I can buy better equipment and reach more platforms.
Thanks for watching.
They claim these are "vaccines" that are "safe & effective" and to protect public health. Even though these big pharma jabs have now killed/maimed thousands of Americans.
The record numbers of illegal aliens crossing our border and quickly employed at apt. complexes and nursing homes(with taxpayer subsidies)don't have to take any of the new injections and don't even get tested for TB(epidemic in latin america).
If you still don't recognize the deadly, criminal hypocrisy now being perpetrated by govt. "public health" depts, CDC, FDA etc. and big business executives you qualify as a dumbed down sheeple.
We now know the Pfizer, Moderna, JJ injections are high tech bioweapons that erase natural immunity to the 3rd world diseases the kind and loving illegal aliens are bringing in.
This may result in the biggest criminal genocide in human history.
NOTE: I ADVISE KEEP YOUR RELATIVES OUT OF NURSING HOMES BECAUSE BILL GATES AND HIS EUGENICS CREW WANTS THE OLD FOLKS DEAD. IF NOT POSSIBLE, CHECK THE HOMES FOR ILLEGAL ALIEN WORKERS AND DEMAND THEY BE FIRED OR AT MINIMUM TESTED AND GOTTEN THEIR TB, MALARIA SHOTS ETC.
____________________________
HAD ENOUGH OF OPEN BORDERS AND THE SCAMDEMIC!?!
Subscribe, share and follow on GAB for
"Groundbreaking news & analysis countering the globalist insurgency."
SUBSCRIBE HERE AND FOLLOW ON GAB FOR MAJOR BREAKING NEWS ON THE 5G TOWERS AND PHARMA INJECTIONS!!!
I appreciate $$ contributions from supporters, viewers; so I can continue my real news and analysis defending the freedoms of loyal US citizens not illegal invaders and domestic collaborator terrorists like Senor Mayorkas.
Email your name, city, state, $$ pledge for payment instructions.
To: [email protected]
$500 VIP subscribers can have a report done on a topic they requesr(as long as it agrees with US patriot values)and have their businesses mentioned on video and listed by me as VIP sponsors on posted reports.
More $$ means I can buy better equipment and reach more platforms.
Thanks for watching.
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