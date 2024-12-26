BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Israeli Military Escalation in Tulkarm and Nur Shams
FreePalestineTV
FreePalestineTV
5 views • 4 months ago


 

 

Report Description: The storming is still ongoing and the military operation in the Tulkarm camps has been ongoing for more than 14 continuous hours. A young man and an elderly woman were killed as a result of shelling that targeted the Al-Hamam neighborhood in the Tulkarm camp. There are several injuries, some of them serious, in addition to the bulldozing of the infrastructure in both camps.

 

Reporting: Tasneem. Sleet

Filmed: 24/12/2024

Keywords
gazalebanonwest bankramallahal aqsa floud
