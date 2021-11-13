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Yuri Bezmenov: 'A Great Brainwashing Process' [Jan 25, 2021]
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Understanding the Political Scenario , This will happen sooner than you think , the speech that warning to America.
KGB DEFECTOR YURI BEZMENOV'S WARNING TO AMERICA:
Bezmenov described this process as "a great brainwashing" which has four basic stages.
The first stage is called "demoralization" which takes from 15 to 20 years to achieve.
According to the former KGB agent, that is the minimum number of years it takes to re-educate one generation of students that is normally exposed to the ideology of its country.
For anyone who is still wondering, the Mueller Report makes it clear that Russian operatives played a role in the American elections of 2016 that resulted in the Presidency of Donald Trump. The true impact of that role is certainly open to debate. Since then, Trump has on occasion been quite nice to the Russian President Putin, occasionally seen as capitulating on important matters. Whether you believe Putin really has some kind of compromising material to make Trump do his bidding or if Trump is simply being nice to people who partially helped get him elected, or if you somehow believe, despite ample evidence to the contrary, that all this is much ado about nothing, the fact is President Putin is a very experienced former KGB officer.
He has both the know-how and the intelligence to carry out very far-sighted and ingenious operations. We don't know his endgame and neither do we know how much of his KGB training he still employs, but in light of current events, there may be a way for us to get a deeper understanding by studying the words of Yuri Alexandrovich Bezmenov, a former KGB agent who defected to Canada in 1970.
In 1984, Bezmenov gave an interview to G. Edward Griffin from which much can be learned today. His most chilling point was that there's a long-term plan put in play by Russia to defeat America through psychological warfare and "demoralization". It's a long game that takes decades to achieve but it may already be bearing fruit.
Bezmenov made the point that the work of the KGB mainly does not involve espionage, despite what our popular culture may tell us. Most of the work, 85% of it, was "a slow process which we call either ideological subversion, active measures, or psychological warfare."
What does that mean? Bezmenov explained that the most striking thing about ideological subversion is that it happens in the open as a legitimate process. "You can see it with your own eyes," he said. The American media would be able to see it, if it just focused on it.
Here's how he further defined ideological subversion:
"What it basically means is: to change the perception of reality of every American to such an extent that despite of the abundance of information no one is able to come to sensible conclusions in the interest of defending themselves, their families, their community, and their country."
Bezmenov described this process as "a great brainwashing" which has four basic stages. The first stage is called "demoralization" which takes from 15 to 20 years to achieve. According to the former KGB agent, that is the minimum number of years it takes to re-educate one generation of students that is normally exposed to the ideology of its country. In other words, the time it takes to change what the people are thinking.
He used the examples of 1960s hippies coming to positions of power in the '80s in the government and businesses of America. Bezmenov claimed this generation was already "contaminated" by Marxist-Leninist values. Of course, this claim that many baby boomers are somehow espousing KGB-tainted ideas is hard to believe but Bezmenov's larger point addressed why people who have been gradually "demoralized" are unable to understand that this has happened to them.
Referring to such people, Bezmenov said:
"They are programmed to think and react to certain stimuli in a certain pattern [alluding to Pavlov]. You can not change their mind even if you expose them to authentic information. Even if you prove that white is white and black is black, you still can not change the basic perception and the logic of behavior."
Demoralization is a process that is "irreversible". Bezmenov actually thought (back in 1984) that the process of demoralizing America was already completed. It would take another generation and another couple of decades to get the people to think differently and return to their patriotic American values, claimed the agent.
2,485 views Jan 25, 2021
Yuri Bezmenov
2.98K subscribers
https://youtu.be/BLi82e7A03U
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZMBRRrlfpV7lwnPNHkW4Kg
Credit: Success Archive
Link: https://youtu.be/40rOsG_62sc
Credit:thebinarydissident
KGB DEFECTOR YURI BEZMENOV'S WARNING TO AMERICA:
Bezmenov described this process as "a great brainwashing" which has four basic stages.
The first stage is called "demoralization" which takes from 15 to 20 years to achieve.
According to the former KGB agent, that is the minimum number of years it takes to re-educate one generation of students that is normally exposed to the ideology of its country.
For anyone who is still wondering, the Mueller Report makes it clear that Russian operatives played a role in the American elections of 2016 that resulted in the Presidency of Donald Trump. The true impact of that role is certainly open to debate. Since then, Trump has on occasion been quite nice to the Russian President Putin, occasionally seen as capitulating on important matters. Whether you believe Putin really has some kind of compromising material to make Trump do his bidding or if Trump is simply being nice to people who partially helped get him elected, or if you somehow believe, despite ample evidence to the contrary, that all this is much ado about nothing, the fact is President Putin is a very experienced former KGB officer.
He has both the know-how and the intelligence to carry out very far-sighted and ingenious operations. We don't know his endgame and neither do we know how much of his KGB training he still employs, but in light of current events, there may be a way for us to get a deeper understanding by studying the words of Yuri Alexandrovich Bezmenov, a former KGB agent who defected to Canada in 1970.
In 1984, Bezmenov gave an interview to G. Edward Griffin from which much can be learned today. His most chilling point was that there's a long-term plan put in play by Russia to defeat America through psychological warfare and "demoralization". It's a long game that takes decades to achieve but it may already be bearing fruit.
Bezmenov made the point that the work of the KGB mainly does not involve espionage, despite what our popular culture may tell us. Most of the work, 85% of it, was "a slow process which we call either ideological subversion, active measures, or psychological warfare."
What does that mean? Bezmenov explained that the most striking thing about ideological subversion is that it happens in the open as a legitimate process. "You can see it with your own eyes," he said. The American media would be able to see it, if it just focused on it.
Here's how he further defined ideological subversion:
"What it basically means is: to change the perception of reality of every American to such an extent that despite of the abundance of information no one is able to come to sensible conclusions in the interest of defending themselves, their families, their community, and their country."
Bezmenov described this process as "a great brainwashing" which has four basic stages. The first stage is called "demoralization" which takes from 15 to 20 years to achieve. According to the former KGB agent, that is the minimum number of years it takes to re-educate one generation of students that is normally exposed to the ideology of its country. In other words, the time it takes to change what the people are thinking.
He used the examples of 1960s hippies coming to positions of power in the '80s in the government and businesses of America. Bezmenov claimed this generation was already "contaminated" by Marxist-Leninist values. Of course, this claim that many baby boomers are somehow espousing KGB-tainted ideas is hard to believe but Bezmenov's larger point addressed why people who have been gradually "demoralized" are unable to understand that this has happened to them.
Referring to such people, Bezmenov said:
"They are programmed to think and react to certain stimuli in a certain pattern [alluding to Pavlov]. You can not change their mind even if you expose them to authentic information. Even if you prove that white is white and black is black, you still can not change the basic perception and the logic of behavior."
Demoralization is a process that is "irreversible". Bezmenov actually thought (back in 1984) that the process of demoralizing America was already completed. It would take another generation and another couple of decades to get the people to think differently and return to their patriotic American values, claimed the agent.
2,485 views Jan 25, 2021
Yuri Bezmenov
2.98K subscribers
https://youtu.be/BLi82e7A03U
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZMBRRrlfpV7lwnPNHkW4Kg
Credit: Success Archive
Link: https://youtu.be/40rOsG_62sc
Credit:thebinarydissident
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