From MAGA To MIGA: The Official Merger of the United States and Israhell

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Jeff Berwick and @RealStewPeters from the Stew Peters Network talk about The Great Betrayal. They told you it was about draining the swamp. They told you it was about returning power to the people. They sold you a hat, a slogan, and a heavy dose of hope. But as we watch the legal infrastructure being erected to merge American military personnel with a foreign entity, the cold reality sets in: you didn't vote for a president. You voted for a CEO handing over the keys to the Rothschild Zionists. This isn't a conspiracy theory hidden in the shadows of a basement somewhere. This is happening in broad daylight. Right now.
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