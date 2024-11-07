On November 7, 1991, despite the fact that Yeltsin banned festive demonstrations in honor of the anniversary of the October Revolution, thousands of Soviet citizens took to the streets with red flags. The most massive protests took place in Moscow and Leningrad, which had already been renamed St. Petersburg by the fake democrats. In the capital, tens of thousands of people even managed to get into the closed off Red Square.

Today, the words of these ordinary Muscovites and Leningraders about the innumerable troubles that were in store for the working people under capitalism seem like a terrible prophecy. But they could not even imagine that in a few months their country would be erased from the world map, and the lives of millions of people would be destroyed.

Source: Коммунистический мир (kom_mir)