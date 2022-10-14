Britain is Ruled by Zionists

Mark Collett

MarkCollett





Britain’s Prime Minister Liz Truss proudly proclaimed at a meeting of the Conservative Friends of Israel that she is a ‘huge Zionist’. Find out how like America, Britain’s politicians are under the control of a foreign ideology and how one Zionist lobbying group openly boasts that ‘80 per cent of Conservative Members of Parliament’ are under its control.

HOW THE ISRAEL LOBBY CONTROLS AMERICA

https://odysee.com/@MarkCollett:6/how-the-israel-lobby-controls-america:1

Ways you can help contribute to my work:

BitCoin: bc1qzgjz953f4gznway0hvz6lx360yd2autdkwf6nu

Etherium: 0xb44739a8f2c57Cad38F96Aab8F2a0cA18258A7bA

BitCoin Cash: qpaaukrttfvq0j99gfl43hhs5q0tmhzfevkhp3r2c9

Monero: 42qypZQGMzNfFa5yXBxkqxL4iDw5cmzbtCC81dKcQbMrhLrsJUYAFSsLs9Um4hG32R5GfaqfgGj7oR6ZJ7pGyaY3FFu9HKD

You can also donate to my work via Entropy:

https://entropystream.live/app/markcollett

My book, The Fall of Western Man is now available. It is available as a FREE eBook and also in hardback and paperback editions.

The Official Website:

http://www.thefallofwesternman.com/

FREE eBook download:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/0B3cctZ95PDYZTnRjSUd5VUtRR2c/view

Hardback Edition:

https://www.lulu.com/shop/mark-collett/the-fall-of-western-man/hardcover/product-23388841.html

Paperback Edition:

http://amzn.eu/9LaS7HN

PLEASE NOTE: If you wish to debate with me in the comments about anything I have said, I welcome that. However please listen to the complete podcast and ensure you argue with the points I have made. Arguments that simply consist of nonsense such as "what gives you the right to judge" or "I'm a [insert religious affiliation] and you should be ashamed of yourself" or other such vacuous non-arguments will simply be ridiculed.