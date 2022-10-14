Britain is Ruled by Zionists

Mark Collett
MarkCollett
Britain’s Prime Minister Liz Truss proudly proclaimed at a meeting of the Conservative Friends of Israel that she is a ‘huge Zionist’. Find out how like America, Britain’s politicians are under the control of a foreign ideology and how one Zionist lobbying group openly boasts that ‘80 per cent of Conservative Members of Parliament’ are under its control.
HOW THE ISRAEL LOBBY CONTROLS AMERICA
https://odysee.com/@MarkCollett:6/how-the-israel-lobby-controls-america:1
