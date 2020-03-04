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Judge Judy Overrules Bernie’s Socialist Revolution: ‘It’s a Joke’
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29 views • March 04, 2020
By Kyle Drennen | March 3, 2020
Appearing on MSNBC Tuesday morning to voice her 2020 support for Michael Bloomberg, daytime host Judge Judy Sheindlin blasted the socialist revolution being preached by Bernie Sanders as “a joke” and accused the far-left presidential candidate of trying to “fool the American public.” Anchor Stephanie Ruhle feebly attempted to defend Sanders and his supporters.
Source: https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/kyle-drennen/2020/03/03/judge-judy-overrules-bernies-socialist-revolution-its-joke
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Appearing on MSNBC Tuesday morning to voice her 2020 support for Michael Bloomberg, daytime host Judge Judy Sheindlin blasted the socialist revolution being preached by Bernie Sanders as “a joke” and accused the far-left presidential candidate of trying to “fool the American public.” Anchor Stephanie Ruhle feebly attempted to defend Sanders and his supporters.
Source: https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/kyle-drennen/2020/03/03/judge-judy-overrules-bernies-socialist-revolution-its-joke
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
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