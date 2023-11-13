The latest "blue book" RV Values were just released, and they tell a powerful story...

https://rvacrossamerica.net/autumnrvpricingupdate
Used RV's get revalued 6 times each year (every other month), the latest update by JD Power (formerly NADA) was VERY telling - and powerful. It's not good news for sellers. I share the facts and my analysis, both in the video and in my post linked above. I hope you find it to be of value.
Concierge RV Buying and Selling Service - https://rvacrossamerica.net/buysell
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.