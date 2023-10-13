Create New Account
InfoWars - Kissinger Admits Leftist Migration Policy Will Collapse America - 10-13-2023
Published 20 hours ago

During an interview with Politico this week, former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger finally admitted it was a bad idea for Western nations to bring in so many migrants from across the globe.

Learn more here:

https://www.infowars.com/posts/100-year-old-kissingers-epiphany-grave-mistake-to-let-in-so-many-people-of-different-cultures-religions-concepts/

https://www.infowars.com/posts/terrorist-watchlist-encounters-at-u-s-border-are-up-over-7000-percent-under-biden/

