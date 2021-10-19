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Sick Derailed LGBTQIA+ Satanist Demi Lovato and #ALIENS [18.10.2021]
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51 views • October 19, 2021
'Today we explore a woman who believes the word alien is "derogatory" to extraterrestrials.'
30,985 views Oct 18, 2021
joeybtoonz - 541K subscribers
https://youtu.be/PwDIi7tFCcU
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCzK4LJkDl73MQMbr8Lrcww
30,985 views Oct 18, 2021
joeybtoonz - 541K subscribers
https://youtu.be/PwDIi7tFCcU
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCzK4LJkDl73MQMbr8Lrcww
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