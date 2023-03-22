'This Is Shameful': A Weaponized DOJ Should Concern Every American @TuckerCarlson: "So the US attorney in Washington announces in Federal court that he's going to haul another 1000, maybe 1200 Trump voters to jail. And the response from people like Lindsey Graham ... is 'don't worry about it.' They're saying the same thing as a Manhattan DA threatens to put Donald Trump, the leading Republican presidential candidate, in handcuffs."



