© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ACCOUNTS TO FOLLOW
Follow
0
Share
Report
12 views • January 17, 2022
➡️ https://bit.ly/3FdN81V ⬅️
This is a list of accounts that we have gathered over the last couple years. A handful we follow on a regular basis. This prompted the truthparadigm.tv directory so we could more easily access these when we have the time to watch. The turthparadigm.news is a link to a Main Board with popular articles and several keyword extracted topics from over 800 different sources. The #SPOTLIGHTS videos are snapshots of Articles to get a general overview of happenings.
Proverbs 12:17: He who speaks truth declares righteousness,
But a false witness, deceit.
⚫ http://truthparadigm.tv
⚫ http://truthparadigm.net
⚫ http://truthparadigm.news
⚫ https://ministry.truthparadigm.news
⚫ http://mainboard.truthparadigm.news
⚫ https://rumble.com/c/FalloftheCabal
⚫ https://tv.gab.com/channel/truparnet
⚫ https://www.brighteon.com/channels/truparnet
⚫ https://www.bitchute.com/truparnet
This is a list of accounts that we have gathered over the last couple years. A handful we follow on a regular basis. This prompted the truthparadigm.tv directory so we could more easily access these when we have the time to watch. The turthparadigm.news is a link to a Main Board with popular articles and several keyword extracted topics from over 800 different sources. The #SPOTLIGHTS videos are snapshots of Articles to get a general overview of happenings.
Proverbs 12:17: He who speaks truth declares righteousness,
But a false witness, deceit.
⚫ http://truthparadigm.tv
⚫ http://truthparadigm.net
⚫ http://truthparadigm.news
⚫ https://ministry.truthparadigm.news
⚫ http://mainboard.truthparadigm.news
⚫ https://rumble.com/c/FalloftheCabal
⚫ https://tv.gab.com/channel/truparnet
⚫ https://www.brighteon.com/channels/truparnet
⚫ https://www.bitchute.com/truparnet
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.