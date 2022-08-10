Kash says the Raid is about preventing Donald Trump from being President ever again.”

Kash says the raid had nothing to do with classified materials: "This is about the continuation of getting Donald Trump to prevent him from being President ever again.”

He says the raid is a result of their previous hoaxes all failing and he calls out Marc Elias and the Clinton Campaign:

“And I highlight to you the person pushing this the most is the Clinton campaign and Marc Elias by touting a statute that doesn’t even apply to the President of the United States.”