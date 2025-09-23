RATLINES: EL PASAPORTE DE LA CRUZ ROJA PARA EL ESCAPE DE LOS NAZIS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
TÍTULO ORIGINAL: "Nazi Rat Line & Devil`s Pass from Swiss Red Cross for Eichmann, Mengele, Barbie, Priebke & Klement".
Del canal de Youtube: Giureh.
Del: 25-07-2013.
Si deseas apoyar mi labor de traducción al Español, el subtitulado y edición del video para la comunidad hispanohablante, puedes hacerlo en:
PAYPAL: @MARIAEFIGUEROAF
KO-FI: ko-fi.com/mefigueroa
GRACIAS!!!
REDES SOCIALES:
- Instagram: @GIUREHespanol3
- Minds
- VK @abrelosojos999
- Brighteon, Bitchute y Archive punto org.
GRACIAS!!!