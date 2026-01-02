BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Energy Exodus: California Tries to Save Valero Refinery After Regulations Drive It to the Brink
BehindTheLinePodcast
BehindTheLinePodcast
48 views • 24 hours ago

As Valero prepares to close its Benicia refinery, California scrambles to prevent fuel shortages, job losses, and rising gas prices driven by regulation.


#LeftCoastNews #CaliforniaEnergy #Valero #BeniciaRefinery #EnergyExodus #GasPrices #CaliforniaEconomy #FuelSupply #EnergyPolicy #RegulatoryOverreach #OilAndGas #WorkingClass #BayAreaNews #CaliforniaPolitics #EnergyCrisis



california regulationscalifornia energy crisisvalero refinerybenicia refinery closuregas prices californiaoil refinery shutdownenergy policy californiarefinery jobs lostfuel supply californiavalero energy exit californiacalifornia gas supplyrefinery bailoutclimate policy impactnorthern california economyenergy reliabilitycalifornia fuel standards
