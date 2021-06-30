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mRNA Vaccines Have Been Killing Animals During Testing For 90 Years
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345 views • June 30, 2021
For nearly 90 years, mRNA vaccines have been tried on all kinds of animals, yet none have ever been approved for use on humans... until now.
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