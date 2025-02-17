BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Levelling Up Your Language - #SolutionsWatch
What is happening
What is happening
9666 followers
18 views • 2 months ago

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/levelling-up-your-language/


Adam Deng, MIT PhD student and "data alchemist," joins us for this special episode of #SolutionsWatch where he interviews James about language. How can the non-literary and non-linguistically inclined learn to deal with language? How can they improve fluency and facility with language? How can they read faster, retain more, understand allegory and metaphor, and adequately interpret and summarize works of fiction? And what does all of this have to do with Ludwig Wittgenstein? Find out in this not-to-be-missed edition of #SolutionsWatch!


ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.

Keywords
communicationtrending newssolutionswatchjames corbetlevelling up your languageadam deng mit phd studentdata alchemist
