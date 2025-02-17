Levelling Up Your Language - #SolutionsWatch

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/levelling-up-your-language/





Adam Deng, MIT PhD student and "data alchemist," joins us for this special episode of #SolutionsWatch where he interviews James about language. How can the non-literary and non-linguistically inclined learn to deal with language? How can they improve fluency and facility with language? How can they read faster, retain more, understand allegory and metaphor, and adequately interpret and summarize works of fiction? And what does all of this have to do with Ludwig Wittgenstein? Find out in this not-to-be-missed edition of #SolutionsWatch!





