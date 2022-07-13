The Angel Gabriel Returns from Heaven's Courts 7-13-22@5-04am

Another visit from the Angel Gabriel with an announcement from heaven's courts concerning the judgment including the plagues of Egypt which has begun.

Romans 10:13 For whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved.

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